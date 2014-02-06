Lombardi denies Sagan has signed with Alonso

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Peter Sagan and Joaquim Rodriguez are two of the most high profile riders at the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan's agent Giovanni Lombardi has denied that the Slovakian rider has reached an agreement to ride for Fernando Alonso's new team, telling Cyclingnews that it is far too early to even discuss which team he will ride for in 2015.

Reports in Italy suggested that Sagan is set to earn 3.3. million Euro a season for 2015 and 2016 but Lombardi denied that a deal had been reached.

Lombardi was spotted talking to managers from the Cannondale, Trek and Tinkoff-Saxo teams before the start of stage two of the Dubai Tour but insisted he is in Dubai because he likes the Emirate and was interested to see the race.

"I also talked to Patrick Lefevere at Omega Pharma but I've got several riders and I'm always talking to teams," he told Cyclingnews.

"I'm here because I like Dubai. I didn’t even know that Fernando Alonso was here. I'll be happy to say hello to him, just like I've done with lots of other team owners and management."

Asked about the reports on Sagan's future and links to Alonso’s team that is under construction for 2015, Lombardi was adamant that nothing had been decided and that Sagan has to stay focused on his racing.

"My answer to any questions about Peter's future is that there's zero, zero, zero news. Nothing has been decided. At all."

"Nothing is true about him reaching a deal and I'm not going to even talk about Peter's future. It's not right. It's not right for the Cannondale team, who discovered and developed him and who he is riding for this season. I'm going to sit down with Cannondale at the start of March for talks but before Paris-Roubaix there's not going to be any news."

"It's also not right for Peter. Now the most important thing for Peter is his racing. Peter's got to stay cool and stay focused on racing and winning. The spring Classics are a big objective and after that we'll start to consider his future and for 2015."

