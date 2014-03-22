Live video coverage of Fontana

Image 1 of 3 Manuel Fumic and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) leading at the first turn (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 The elite men's start at the Mellow Johnny's Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Luna’s Catharine Pendrel and Katerina Nash wasted no time in dispensing the rest of the pack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The USA Cycling US Cup Series will continue this weekend in Fontana, which will host round 3 of the world-class mountain bike race series. Top racers, such as Bonelli Park winners Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), will be on the start line in Fontana, California, on Saturday, March 22.

In addition to being round 3 of the US Cup, Fontana is also round 3 of the US Pro XCT series.

Read the race preview.

Saturday, March 23 Fontana Race Schedule (all times Pacific Daylight Time)

11:00 - 11:15 PDT: Elite women cross country - staging and call-up

11:15 - 13:15 PDT: Elite women cross country race

13:30 - 13:45 PDT: Elite men cross country - staging and call-up

13:45 - 15:45 PDT: Elite men cross country race

15:50 - 16:00 PDT: Elite women and men cross country podium ceremony