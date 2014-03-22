Live video coverage of Fontana
US Cup pro cross country series continues in California
The USA Cycling US Cup Series will continue this weekend in Fontana, which will host round 3 of the world-class mountain bike race series. Top racers, such as Bonelli Park winners Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), will be on the start line in Fontana, California, on Saturday, March 22.
Related Articles
In addition to being round 3 of the US Cup, Fontana is also round 3 of the US Pro XCT series.
Read the race preview and watch below the live video coverage of the elite men's and women's races.
Saturday, March 23 Fontana Race Schedule (all times Pacific Daylight Time)
11:00 - 11:15 PDT: Elite women cross country - staging and call-up
11:15 - 13:15 PDT: Elite women cross country race
13:30 - 13:45 PDT: Elite men cross country - staging and call-up
13:45 - 15:45 PDT: Elite men cross country race
15:50 - 16:00 PDT: Elite women and men cross country podium ceremony
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy