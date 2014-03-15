Live video coverage of Bonelli Park

Image 1 of 3 The elite men line up for the US Cup race in Bonelli Park, California (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 2 of 3 A rocky climb on the Bonelli Park course (Image credit: US Cup) Image 3 of 3 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) drew first blood by winning the 2011 US Pro XCT opener in Bonelli Park (Image credit: US Cup)

Bonelli Park is hosting its first-ever hors categorie mountain bike race as round 2 of the USA Cycling US Cup presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group, but it is no stranger to big-time mountain bike racing. The venue has hosted races since the mid 1980s, including no less than three UCI C1 category events in recent years.

Elite cross country racers from around the globe will be lining up in San Dimas, California to compete for some of the big money on the line for both the race and the series.

In addition to being round 2 of the US Cup, Bonelli Park is also round 2 of the US Pro XCT series.

Read the race preview and watch below the live video coverage of the elite men's and women's races.

Saturday, March 15 Bonelli Park Race Schedule (all times Pacific Daylight Time / Local California Time)

11:00 - 11:15 PDT: Elite women cross country - staging and call-up

11:15 - 13:15 PDT: Elite women cross country race

13:30 - 13:45 PDT: Elite men cross country - staging and call-up

13:45 - 15:45 PDT: Elite men cross country race

15:50 - 16:00 PDT: Elite women and men cross country podium ceremony