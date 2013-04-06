Live coverage of Paris-Roubaix on Cyclingnews
Follow the complete race on CN this Sunday
This Sunday you can tune into Cyclingnews for live text coverage from Paris-Roubaix, the third Monument of this year’s Spring Classics campaign.
Cyclingnews will be covering the race from start to finish, kicking off coverage from 9:30am CET on Sunday morning and taking you all the way to the finish on the Roubaix velodrome.
