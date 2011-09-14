Live coverage of CrossVegas on Cyclingnews

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with a 15-second lead with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

You don't have to be in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday evening to follow all the cyclo-cross action from CrossVegas, the opening round of the Cross After Dark series and home to one of the most frenzied race atmospheres in American 'cross.

Cyclingnews will provide live text coverage of both the elite women's and men's events taking place this evening, Wednesday, September 14. The racing begins as current Czech champion and 2011 Worlds bronze medalist Katerina Nash plus French champion Caroline Mani vie for top honours against a deep women's field featuring Sue Butler, Meredith Miller, Georgia Gould and Amy Dombroski. Shortly thereafter, the Elite men's event kicks off as the cream of the American 'cross scene, including reigning national champion Todd Wells as well as Tim Johnson, Jeremy Powers, Ryan Trebon, Jonathan Page and Jamey Driscoll take on Euro talent under the lights in Vegas.

Staging for the Elite women's race begins at 8:00pm PDT with the race scheduled for 8:20pm - 9:00pm PDT. The Elite men's field will begin staging at 9:10pm PDT with the race taking place from 9:30pm - 10:30pm PDT.

It's also possible that the latter part of the Wheelers & Dealers race, featuring members of the cycling industry in attendance at Interbike, will be covered as well. That event takes place from 7:00pm - 7:40pm PDT.

Following the race look for full results, reports and photos from the race action on Cyclingnews.