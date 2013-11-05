Live: AEG announces 2014 Tour of California host cities

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) takes home the overall prize. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The organisers of the Amgen Tour of California, AEG, will announce the 12 host cities for the 2014 edition of the race in a press conference which will be streamed live, here on Cyclingnews. Tune in at 3:30 PM EST/12:30 PM PST to find out all the details.

The race will begin in Sacramento, the state's capital city, which last hosted the race in 2011.

“The City of Sacramento could not be more proud to host the Amgen Tour of California and Stage 1 to kick off race festivities for such a distinguished group of athletes,” said Kevin Johnson, mayor of Sacramento. “There is no better way to start the race’s route through California’s iconic landmarks, attractions and scenery than in the state’s capital city.”

Riders will then head to Folsom for an unusually early individual time trial, then tackle the first of two mountaintop finishes in quick succession when riders head from San Jose to Mt. Diablo State Park on stage 3.

The race then heads back to the Pacific Coast Highway for two sprint-friendly stages: stage 4 from Monterey to Cambria, just west of Paso Robles, and stage 5 which heads from Pismo Beach to Santa Barbara.

The climbers get to test their legs again on stage 6, when the race heads from Santa Clarita to Mountain High, the race's second mountaintop finish.

The race will return to Santa Clarita for the start again on stage 7, and finish in Pasadena, and then the race concludes in the title sponsor's home base of Thousand Oaks for what could be a demanding, punchy circuit.

“We strive to raise the bar each year to present an Amgen Tour of California that not only continues to attract and challenge the world’s top cyclists, but also fittingly features and promotes California’s unique sights and striking scenery,” said Kristin Bachochin, executive director of the Amgen Tour of California and senior vice president of AEG Sports. “We’re confident our worldwide audience will enjoy everything next year’s race has to offer – from epic climbs to rolling hills and thrilling finishes; it’s a testament to California’s iconic terrain.”

The full details of the route and the teams will be announced in the spring.

The 2014 Amgen Tour of California:

Stage 1: Sunday, May 11 – Sacramento

Stage 2: Monday, May 12 – Folsom (Individual Time Trial)

Stage 3: Tuesday, May 13 – San Jose to Mount Diablo State Park

Stage 4: Wednesday, May 14 – Monterey to Cambria

Stage 5: Thursday, May 15 – Pismo Beach to Santa Barbara

Stage 6: Friday, May 16 – Santa Clarita to Mountain High

Stage 7: Saturday, May 17 – Santa Clarita to Pasadena

Stage 8: Sunday, May 18 – Thousand Oaks

