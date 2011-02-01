Liquigas-Cannondale riders on track to improve time trialling

Image 1 of 27 Alan Marangoni leads the trio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 The Liquigas-Cannondale mechanics were kept busy with the riders' TT bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Liquigas-Cannondale know the importance of team time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Three riders play at team pursuiting (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Sagan is trying to get lower without losing power (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Peter Sagan (Liquiigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Sagan close up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Peter Sagan on the track (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Peter Sagan (Liquiigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Peter Sagan (Liquiigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 The riders get instructions about the tests (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 teamcoach Paolo Slongo tests Davide Cimolai's lactic acid (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Ted King on the track in Brescia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Stage race rider Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Maciej Bodnar takes his turn on the track (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Basso hands over his SRM computer after his test (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Basso gets ready to get in o his tuck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 The Liquigas riders take a break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 Basso prefers a flat forearm position (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) tested a new helmet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Basso close up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Basso is aero but not super low (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Bodnar looks pretty aero (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Members of the Liquigas-Cannondale team, including Ivan Basso, Ted King, Peter Sagan and Eros Capecchi, have spent a day on the covered track in Brescia to perfect their positions on their new time trial bikes.

The riders had already undergone biomechanical studies and worked on their positions during the team’s training camps in Sardinia but the controlled conditions of the track allowed team coach Paolo Slongo, team doctor Roberto Corsetti and directeur sportif Stefano Zanatta to further tweak the riders' positions.

Paolo Longo Borghini was the first on track at 9:30 in the morning, followed by Ivan Basso and Peter Sagan. Eros Capecchi, Damiano Caruso, Davide Cimolai, Ted King, Paolo Longo Borghini, Alan Marangoni, Maciej Paterski, Simone Ponzi, Juraj Sagan, Cristiano Salerno, Elia Viviani and Cameron Wurf were all scheduled for time on the boards during a long day of testing.

The Liquigas-Cannondale team knows a good result in team time trials is vital for success in major stage races, while a perfect time trial position could help riders like Sagan in prologue time trials. He finished fifth in last year’s Paris-Nice prologue, just ten seconds slower than winner Lars Boom.

“The testing was an important test for the new riders and helped the others perfect their position,” Slongo said. “The theoretical and the practical changes have given us some useful feedback and will help us during the season.”

The riders covered laps of the Italian track at a set pace and then compared power outputs after making changes to their position and equipment. Basso tested a new Rudy Project helmet, making sure it fitted well while he was in his tucked aero position.

“The test confirmed that the position that I’ve got is pretty good. It’s aerodynamic and allows me get to get everything out. We’ve got a new helmet that works really well but I didn’t change my position because it works for me,” Basso told Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 13 riders will travel to Tenerife on Thursday for a 12-day high-altitude training camp.

