Photo gallery: Liquigas-Cannondale in San Pellegrino

Image 1 of 10 Ivan Basso leads the way down the slope. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Special treatment. Ivan Basso gets suited up. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the team's camp at the Passo San Pellegrino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso wrapped up against the cold at the Liquigas-Cannondale camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Daniel Oss finds something to smile about in the snow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Leading the way home. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Long way home. The Liquigas-Cannondale squad on the snow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Ivan Basso at the Passo San Pellegrino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his custom skis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Alessandro Vanotti on the snow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Liquigas-Cannondale team has wrapped up its first gathering ahead of the 2011 season at the Passo San Pellegrino in northern Italy. The Italian squad spent four days in the Dolomites partaking in team building exercises and planning its calendar for the coming season.

“It’s the perfect atmosphere to get away from our busy everyday lives and recharge our batteries,” team leader Ivan Basso said. “This retreat on the snow is the ideal opportunity to mix up the group and carve out a team.

“If I could I’d stay here all year long, but we’re looking forward to an important season and we have to get back down to the valley to start our training and thinking about the first races.”

Liquigas-Cannondale now move on to Sardinia for their first full training camp of the campaign, which takes place from December 9-22.

