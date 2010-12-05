Photo gallery: Liquigas-Cannondale in San Pellegrino
First gathering for Italian squad
The Liquigas-Cannondale team has wrapped up its first gathering ahead of the 2011 season at the Passo San Pellegrino in northern Italy. The Italian squad spent four days in the Dolomites partaking in team building exercises and planning its calendar for the coming season.
“It’s the perfect atmosphere to get away from our busy everyday lives and recharge our batteries,” team leader Ivan Basso said. “This retreat on the snow is the ideal opportunity to mix up the group and carve out a team.
“If I could I’d stay here all year long, but we’re looking forward to an important season and we have to get back down to the valley to start our training and thinking about the first races.”
Liquigas-Cannondale now move on to Sardinia for their first full training camp of the campaign, which takes place from December 9-22.
Check out our gallery of the San Pellegrino camp here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy