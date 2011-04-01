Trending

Liquigas-Cannondale and Lampre-ISD recon Tour of Flanders

Last minute homework for Sagan and co.

Riders will have to face the Old Kwaremont on Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Liquigas ride Flanders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan on the Koppenberg

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Spilak (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Hondo sets the pace

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A rider crashes in front of the Lampre-ISD team.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lampre struggle up the climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A Lampre rider has to weave through on the climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Liquigas-Cannondale riders recon critical Tour of Flanders climbs.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Does not compute: A rider checks his computer on the Koppenberg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Mur de Grammont

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tourists take on the Old Kwaremont. The pros will follow on Sunday.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The course is ready and on Sunday the peloton will tackle one of the most famous races in cycling

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Everyone loves cycling in these parts.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Everyone loves cycling in these parts.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tourists struggle up the Koppenberg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniel Oss (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Liquigas-Cannondale team car on the climbs.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The top of the Grammont

(Image credit: Sirotti)

The Tour of Flanders is but two days away but that hasn’t stopped Italian squads Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale from riding reconnaissance over the most important parts of the route.

While Quick Step, Leopard Trek and Garmin-Cervelo all organised media press conferences, Italy’s two biggest teams took to the parcours for some last-minute preparation and training.

Liquigas-Cannondale will line-up with one of the strongest teams in the race and with Peter Sagan the team will have a legitimate shot for the podium. The 21-year-old Slovak is riding his first Classics campaign but showed in Gent-Wevelgem that he is here for more than experience, forming the most dangerous move of the race and almost holding off the peloton with his escape companions.

Lampre-ISD, on the other hand, will have one eye on the Ardennes later this month where they’ll be led by Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi in La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.