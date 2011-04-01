Liquigas-Cannondale and Lampre-ISD recon Tour of Flanders

While Quick Step, Leopard Trek and Garmin-Cervelo all organised media press conferences, Italy’s two biggest teams took to the parcours for some last-minute preparation and training.
Liquigas-Cannondale will line-up with one of the strongest teams in the race and with Peter Sagan the team will have a legitimate shot for the podium. The 21-year-old Slovak is riding his first Classics campaign but showed in Gent-Wevelgem that he is here for more than experience, forming the most dangerous move of the race and almost holding off the peloton with his escape companions.
Lampre-ISD, on the other hand, will have one eye on the Ardennes later this month where they’ll be led by Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi in La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
