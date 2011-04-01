Liquigas-Cannondale and Lampre-ISD recon Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 21 Riders will have to face the Old Kwaremont on Sunday's Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 21 Liquigas ride Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 21 Peter Sagan on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 21 Simon Spilak (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 21 Hondo sets the pace (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 21 A rider crashes in front of the Lampre-ISD team. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 21 Lampre struggle up the climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 A Lampre rider has to weave through on the climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 21 Liquigas-Cannondale riders recon critical Tour of Flanders climbs. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 21 Does not compute: A rider checks his computer on the Koppenberg. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 The Mur de Grammont (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Tourists take on the Old Kwaremont. The pros will follow on Sunday. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 The course is ready and on Sunday the peloton will tackle one of the most famous races in cycling (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 Everyone loves cycling in these parts. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Everyone loves cycling in these parts. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 Tourists struggle up the Koppenberg. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 Daniel Oss (Liquigas) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Peter Sagan (Liquigas) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 21 The Liquigas-Cannondale team car on the climbs. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 21 The top of the Grammont (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Tour of Flanders is but two days away but that hasn’t stopped Italian squads Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale from riding reconnaissance over the most important parts of the route.

While Quick Step, Leopard Trek and Garmin-Cervelo all organised media press conferences, Italy’s two biggest teams took to the parcours for some last-minute preparation and training.

Liquigas-Cannondale will line-up with one of the strongest teams in the race and with Peter Sagan the team will have a legitimate shot for the podium. The 21-year-old Slovak is riding his first Classics campaign but showed in Gent-Wevelgem that he is here for more than experience, forming the most dangerous move of the race and almost holding off the peloton with his escape companions.

Lampre-ISD, on the other hand, will have one eye on the Ardennes later this month where they’ll be led by Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi in La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.