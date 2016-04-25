Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Video Highlights

Wout Poels tops the podium at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels won the biggest race of his career thus far as the Dutchman made the Côte de la Rue Naniot selection within the final kilometres of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and then got the better of Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in a three-man sprint.

Snow at various points along the parcours saw a re-routing with riders strugglling to keep warm in the freezing conditions. The main favourites were all present and correct at the point end of the race which came to life on the Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons and Côte de Saint-Nicholas climbs with attacks coming thick and fast but it would be the Albasini instigated move on the Côte de la Rue Naniot that would produce the winner with Poels taking his moment and celebrating the win with gloveless hands.