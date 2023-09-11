Lidl-Trek make Sam Oomen their ninth signing of the transfer window

The new-look Lidl-Trek team have continued their signing spree to add their ninth new rider to the team for 2024 as Sam Oomen signs up from Jumbo-Visma.

The Dutch climber joins on a three-year deal to take him through to the end of the 2026 season, moving on after spending three years at Jumbo-Visma following a five-year stint at Sunweb.

His new squad is revamping their roster for the new season, with GC man Tao Geoghegan Hart and Giro d'Italia points jersey-winning sprinter Jonathan Milan heading up the list of incoming riders.

Also joining are Italians Simone Consonni, Fabio Felline, and Andrea Bagioli, along with Carlos Verona, Patrick Konrad, and Ryan Gibbons, while Filippo Baroncini, Jon Aberasturi, and Markus Hoelgaard are confirmed as leaving the squad while Tony Gallopin retires.

"There are several Lidl-Trek riders that I'm looking forward to being teammates with," Oomen said in a team-issued press release. "But if I have to name one or two; Bauke Mollema has always been an inspirational rider for me who I really appreciate. It's a privilege to ride with him during the last years of his career.

"Next to that, I've always have had a good connection with Tao Geoghegan Hart, who I've already known since we raced as juniors. Being teammates with him after all these years racing together and against each other is really exciting.

"2024 would be a success for me if I am able to contribute to the teams' successes and biggest goals. For sure it would be nice to get a result for myself but above all I just want to give my best on and off the bike, whatever the outcome may be. Normally my strongest years are still ahead of me and with the right mindset, environment and consistency I hope it can create some nice things."

28-year-old Oomen, who helped Primož Roglič to Grand Tour victories at the 2021 Vuelta a España and the 2023 Giro d'Italia during his time at Jumbo-Visma, said that he had met with Lidl-Trek general manager Luca Guercilena before turning professional back in 2016, adding that now the team feels like "the right place at the right time" for him to make the move.

"When I turned professional, I already had the pleasure to meet Luca," he said. "Back then, I chose to sign for Team Giant Alpecin, but meeting Luca and talking with him has always left me with a good feeling towards him and his team. As far as I can assess it really feels like the right team and right place at the right time for me, for which I'm really grateful and excited.

"During my years with Sunweb and Jumbo, I learnt a lot about myself and understand what works for me to get the best out of myself, both mentally and physically. Besides that, I simply also learnt a lot about cycling in general, which I hope can contribute to making Lidl-Trek the best team possible."

Lidl-Trek now have close to a full squad signed up for 2024, with riders including Bauke Mollema, Mads Pedersen, Giulio Ciccone, Mattias Skjelmose, Quinn Simmons, and Juan Pedro López all continuing at the team.

A handful of roster places remain up for grabs and it remains to be seen where several out-of-contract riders including Kenny Elissonde, Antwan Tolhoek, and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier end up next season.