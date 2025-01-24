Lidl-Trek back 18-year-old Albert Philipsen for key Tour Down Under stage to Willunga Hill

Young Dane shows inexperience in hectic stage 4 but remains the best young rider in seventh overall

Albert Philipsen in the best young rider's white jersey prior to stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming into stage 4 of the Tour Down Under, Lidl-Trek had five riders in the top 18 of the general classification. Patrick Konrad, 33, was the team's best-placed in third, thanks to time bonuses taken in the breakaway on stage 2.

However, the team's sports director Kim Andersen told Cyclingnews that the race's best young rider Albert Philipsen - who is just 18 years of age and not due to turn 19 until September 3 - is also a protected rider heading into the queen stage to Willunga Hill.

