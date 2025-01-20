'Super talent' Albert Philipsen makes WorldTour debut at Tour Down Under

By
published

'I would like to go out and show what I can do' says 18-year-old Lidl-Trek rider

Tim Torn Teutenberg, Juan Pedro Lopez, Bauke Mollema, Jacopo Mosca, Albert Withen Philipsen and Team Lidl-Trek during the team presentation prior to the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albert Philipsen is one of the youngest riders in this year's Tour Down Under at just 18 and makes his WorldTour debut with Lidl-Trek in Australia. Yet his junior world titles on the road and in mountain biking have earned him the status of 'super talent'.

He is one of the riders to watch in the years ahead, alongside Paul Seixas, Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon-AG2R) and Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates) and could even make his mark on the sport at the Tour Down Under.

