Lewis looks to return to racing in Colorado

HTC-Highroad rider recovering from Giro d'Italia crash and fractures

Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Craig Lewis believes that he can be back on the bike within a month and racing again this season. The HTC-Highroad climber crashed out of the Giro d'Italia on stage 19, fracturing a femur and breaking two ribs. Teammate Marco Pinotti was also involved in the crash and abandoned the race as well.

