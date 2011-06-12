Lewis looks to return to racing in Colorado
HTC-Highroad rider recovering from Giro d'Italia crash and fractures
Craig Lewis believes that he can be back on the bike within a month and racing again this season. The HTC-Highroad climber crashed out of the Giro d'Italia on stage 19, fracturing a femur and breaking two ribs. Teammate Marco Pinotti was also involved in the crash and abandoned the race as well.
