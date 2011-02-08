Leopard Trek riders hit by car in Mallorca

Fabian Wegmann has a pre-ride snack (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Leopard Trek's Fabian Wegmann and Bruno Pires suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car while training in Mallorca on Monday.

According to radsport-news.com, the two riders along with teammates Anders Lund and Jens Voigt were surprised when a car turned out from behind a fence into their path.

"The car appeared suddenly from behind a fence," Wegmann said. "The driver didn't see us and we didn't see him - it just happened so quickly."

Wegmann and Pires each suffered blows to the knee and did not start the Trofeo Inca today, while Lund and Voigt emerged unscathed and were able to race.

Wegmann said while his knee is swollen, examinations showed there were no fractures and he will start in Wednesday's Trofeo Deià.