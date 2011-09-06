LeMond will ride the Palo Alto Challenge & Gran Fondo
Three-time Tour winner goes back to his roots
At just age 18, American bike racing legend Greg LeMond began his bike racing career in Palo Alto, California. He went on to become the first American to win the Tour de France in 1986, again in 1989, and 1990. LeMond is back to his roots this September 17, 2011 to ride in the Echelon Palo Alto Gran Fondo.
