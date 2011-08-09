Leipheimer chasing US time trial champion Zabriskie in Utah prologue

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Tour of Utah prologue should give some indication of just who will be the riders to watch when it comes to the general classification, with defending champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) last man out of the start gate just after 4pm local time.

First off the blocks is Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth), who won the first stage of the 2008 edition of the race. The prologue kicks off at 2pm with riders departing at one minute intervals.

One man down to start that won't however take part is Garmin-Cervelo's Ryder Hesjedal. Team boss Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews that the Canadian rode the Clasica San Sebastian, where he finished 2:05 behind winner Philippe Gilbert, following his appearance at the Tour de France and now simply needed the break. Hesjedal will not be replaced in the Garmin-Cervelo line up.

While the 2010 edition of the Tour of Utah saw an uphill 4.5 kilometre prologue time trial course, this year the riders face a gruelling uphill two kilometres, which could result in some riders choosing to ditch their aero gear. The stage will begin with a quick downhill section before heading uphill at an average gradient of seven per cent on an access road to the top of the Nordic ski jump used during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.



