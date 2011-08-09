Trending

Leipheimer chasing US time trial champion Zabriskie in Utah prologue

Hesjedal a late withdrawal from race opener

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) at the start

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The Tour of Utah prologue should give some indication of just who will be the riders to watch when it comes to the general classification, with defending champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) last man out of the start gate just after 4pm local time.

First off the blocks is Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth), who won the first stage of the 2008 edition of the race. The prologue kicks off at 2pm with riders departing at one minute intervals.

One man down to start that won't however take part is Garmin-Cervelo's Ryder Hesjedal. Team boss Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews that the Canadian rode the Clasica San Sebastian, where he finished 2:05 behind winner Philippe Gilbert, following his appearance at the Tour de France and now simply needed the break. Hesjedal will not be replaced in the Garmin-Cervelo line up.

While the 2010 edition of the Tour of Utah saw an uphill 4.5 kilometre prologue time trial course, this year the riders face a gruelling uphill two kilometres, which could result in some riders choosing to ditch their aero gear. The stage will begin with a quick downhill section before heading uphill at an average gradient of seven per cent on an access road to the top of the Nordic ski jump used during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

 

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:00:00
2Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:01:00
3Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home14:02:00
4Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:03:00
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing14:04:00
6Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:05:00
7Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling14:06:00
8Dale Parker (Aus) Team Radioshack14:07:00
9Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:08:00
10Max Jenkins (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14:09:00
11Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio14:10:00
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home14:11:00
13William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:12:00
14Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing14:13:00
15Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team14:14:00
16Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing14:15:00
17Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:16:00
18Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling14:17:00
19Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack14:18:00
20Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:19:00
21Christopher Jones (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14:20:00
22Lachian Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad14:21:00
23Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio14:22:00
24Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home14:23:00
25Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC14:24:00
26Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:25:00
27Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing14:26:00
28Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team14:27:00
29Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing14:28:00
30Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale14:29:00
31Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:30:00
32Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling14:31:00
33Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team14:32:00
34George Bennet (NZl) Team Radioshack14:33:00
35Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:34:00
36Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14:35:00
37Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad14:36:00
38Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio14:37:00
39Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home14:38:00
40Gian Paolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC14:39:00
41Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:40:00
42Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing14:41:00
43Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team14:42:00
44Mark Langlands (NZl) PureBlack Racing14:43:00
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14:44:00
46Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:45:00
47Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling14:46:00
48Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team14:47:00
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Radioshack14:48:00
50Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14:49:00
51Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:50:00
52Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14:51:00
53Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad14:52:00
54Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio14:53:00
55James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home14:54:00
56Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC14:55:00
57Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:56:00
58John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing14:57:00
59Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team14:58:00
60Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing14:59:00
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15:00:00
62Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth15:01:00
63Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling15:02:00
64George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team15:03:00
65Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack15:04:00
66Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15:05:00
67Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1015:06:00
68Bradley White (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling15:07:00
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15:08:00
70Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio15:09:00
71Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home15:10:00
72David Gutierrez (Esp) Geox-TMC15:11:00
73Rubens Bertogliati (Sui) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15:12:00
74Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing15:13:00
75Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team15:14:00
76Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing15:15:00
77Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale15:16:00
78Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth15:17:00
79Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling15:18:00
80Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team15:19:00
81Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack15:20:00
82Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15:21:00
83Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C1015:22:00
84Davide Frattini (Ita) United Healthcare Pro Cycling15:23:00
85Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad15:24:00
86Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio15:25:00
87Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home15:26:00
88Albert Torres (Esp) Geox-TMC15:27:00
89Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15:28:00
90Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing15:29:00
91Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team15:30:00
92Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing15:31:00
93Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15:32:00
94Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth15:33:00
95Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling15:34:00
96Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15:35:00
97Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack15:36:00
98Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15:37:00
99Pat Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1015:38:00
100Scott Zwizanski (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling15:39:00
101Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad15:40:00
102Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio15:41:00
103Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home15:42:00
104Marcel Wyss (Sui) Geox-TMC15:43:00
105Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15:44:00
106Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing15:45:00
107Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team15:46:00
108Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing15:47:00
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling15:48:00
110Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale15:50:00
111Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing15:52:00
112Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad15:54:00
113Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio15:56:00
114Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling15:58:00
115Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team16:00:00
116Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team16:02:00
117David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo16:04:00
118Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack16:06:00