Leipheimer chasing US time trial champion Zabriskie in Utah prologue
Hesjedal a late withdrawal from race opener
The Tour of Utah prologue should give some indication of just who will be the riders to watch when it comes to the general classification, with defending champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) last man out of the start gate just after 4pm local time.
First off the blocks is Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth), who won the first stage of the 2008 edition of the race. The prologue kicks off at 2pm with riders departing at one minute intervals.
One man down to start that won't however take part is Garmin-Cervelo's Ryder Hesjedal. Team boss Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews that the Canadian rode the Clasica San Sebastian, where he finished 2:05 behind winner Philippe Gilbert, following his appearance at the Tour de France and now simply needed the break. Hesjedal will not be replaced in the Garmin-Cervelo line up.
While the 2010 edition of the Tour of Utah saw an uphill 4.5 kilometre prologue time trial course, this year the riders face a gruelling uphill two kilometres, which could result in some riders choosing to ditch their aero gear. The stage will begin with a quick downhill section before heading uphill at an average gradient of seven per cent on an access road to the top of the Nordic ski jump used during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth
|14:00:00
|2
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14:01:00
|3
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|14:02:00
|4
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14:03:00
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|14:04:00
|6
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth
|14:05:00
|7
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:06:00
|8
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team Radioshack
|14:07:00
|9
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14:08:00
|10
|Max Jenkins (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|14:09:00
|11
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio
|14:10:00
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|14:11:00
|13
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14:12:00
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|14:13:00
|15
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|14:14:00
|16
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|14:15:00
|17
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth
|14:16:00
|18
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:17:00
|19
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|14:18:00
|20
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14:19:00
|21
|Christopher Jones (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|14:20:00
|22
|Lachian Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14:21:00
|23
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio
|14:22:00
|24
|Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|14:23:00
|25
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|14:24:00
|26
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14:25:00
|27
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|14:26:00
|28
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|14:27:00
|29
|Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|14:28:00
|30
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:29:00
|31
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth
|14:30:00
|32
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:31:00
|33
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:32:00
|34
|George Bennet (NZl) Team Radioshack
|14:33:00
|35
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14:34:00
|36
|Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|14:35:00
|37
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|14:36:00
|38
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio
|14:37:00
|39
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|14:38:00
|40
|Gian Paolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|14:39:00
|41
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14:40:00
|42
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|14:41:00
|43
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|14:42:00
|44
|Mark Langlands (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|14:43:00
|45
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:44:00
|46
|Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth
|14:45:00
|47
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:46:00
|48
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:47:00
|49
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Radioshack
|14:48:00
|50
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14:49:00
|51
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14:50:00
|52
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|14:51:00
|53
|Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14:52:00
|54
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio
|14:53:00
|55
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|14:54:00
|56
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
|14:55:00
|57
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14:56:00
|58
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|14:57:00
|59
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|14:58:00
|60
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|14:59:00
|61
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:00:00
|62
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth
|15:01:00
|63
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15:02:00
|64
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:03:00
|65
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|15:04:00
|66
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15:05:00
|67
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|15:06:00
|68
|Bradley White (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|15:07:00
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15:08:00
|70
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio
|15:09:00
|71
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|15:10:00
|72
|David Gutierrez (Esp) Geox-TMC
|15:11:00
|73
|Rubens Bertogliati (Sui) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15:12:00
|74
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|15:13:00
|75
|Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|15:14:00
|76
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|15:15:00
|77
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:16:00
|78
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth
|15:17:00
|79
|Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15:18:00
|80
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:19:00
|81
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack
|15:20:00
|82
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15:21:00
|83
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|15:22:00
|84
|Davide Frattini (Ita) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|15:23:00
|85
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|15:24:00
|86
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio
|15:25:00
|87
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|15:26:00
|88
|Albert Torres (Esp) Geox-TMC
|15:27:00
|89
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15:28:00
|90
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|15:29:00
|91
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|15:30:00
|92
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|15:31:00
|93
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:32:00
|94
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth
|15:33:00
|95
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15:34:00
|96
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:35:00
|97
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|15:36:00
|98
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15:37:00
|99
|Pat Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|15:38:00
|100
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|15:39:00
|101
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|15:40:00
|102
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio
|15:41:00
|103
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|15:42:00
|104
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) Geox-TMC
|15:43:00
|105
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15:44:00
|106
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing
|15:45:00
|107
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|15:46:00
|108
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|15:47:00
|109
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|15:48:00
|110
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:50:00
|111
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|15:52:00
|112
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|15:54:00
|113
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio
|15:56:00
|114
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15:58:00
|115
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|16:00:00
|116
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:02:00
|117
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16:04:00
|118
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|16:06:00
