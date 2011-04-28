Trending

Le Mével motivated for Giro d'Italia

Garmin-Cervélo top man vows to give all at Italian Grand Tour

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Garmin-Cervélo's leader for the overall classification at the Giro d'Italia, Christophe Le Mével, is looking forward to three weeks of hard racing through Italy, starting on May 7. With a solid showing at the Ardennes Classics, where he finished ninth at the Flèche Wallonne, the Frenchman proved that his form is peaking just in time for the Italian Grand Tour.

