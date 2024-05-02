‘No mean feat’ – Stage-win aim for Laurence Pithie at Giro d’Italia debut

By Simone Giuliani
published

New Zealander heads to first Grand Tour with team support and 'a lot of expectations'

GEELONG AUSTRALIA JANUARY 28 Race winner Laurence Pithie of New Zealand and Team GroupamaFDJ reacts after the 8th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2024 Mens Elite a 1743km one day race from Geelong to Geelong UCIWT on January 28 2024 in Geelong Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) celebrated his first WorldTour win at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and he is chasing more at his first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurence Pithie may be only taking on his very first Grand Tour when he lines up in Turin on Saturday to debut at the Giro d'Italia, however such has been the meteoric rise of the Groupama-FDJ rider that he will be doing it with big aims and the support of his team.

The 21-year-old New Zealander, who can hold on through the hills and deliver a fast finish, has already capitalised on his strengths to capture one WorldTour win this season, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and after regularly clinging on to key moves in the Classics he is now looking to taste victory again in Italy.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

