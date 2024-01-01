Larry Warbasse sets Mauna Kea volcano KOM from sea to summit

Larry Warbasse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) ended 2023 by setting the Strava record for one of the toughest climbs in the world, the 89.5 kilometre sea-to-summit ascent of the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaiʻi.

The American posted clips of his ride on Instagram, saying "Can't say I'm in a rush to do that one again" after taking 4 hours 59 minutes and four seconds.

"I've been coming to the Big Island for years, but I never attempted to ride up Mauna Kea, it just seemed too hard. But this trip, I figured it was about time to give it a go," Warbasse wrote.

He started after standing in the water at Waikoloa beach to tackle the climb which averages 4.7% and climbs to 4,214 metres in elevation, setting several smaller segment records along the way, including the final 21km that averages 9%.

"Let's just say it was a bit tougher than I expected," he said. "Once you pass 3000m, you have a 10km gravel section at an average of 12% ... it's pretty loose and not entirely rideable without wider tires.

"At one point I had to walk for a few minutes ... and then magically, the gravel turns to pavement again, for the last few km to the summit at 4200m/13800ft. But there it was even steeper. It was like hitting the last few km of Tre Cime Lavaredo after riding up one of the steepest hills of the Strade bianche that went on for 10km.

"But somehow after feeling like I was never going to make it by sunset, I got to the top. Can't say I'm in a rush to do that one again, but a cool way to finish off 2023. And happy to check that KOM off the list."

He titled the ride "Sorry Phil, that was brutal", apologising to former pro Phil Gaimon who previously held the record at 4:59:19.

Warbasse has made a habit of adventuring during the off-season, going paddleboarding, bikepacking and training in far-flung places. He renewed with AG2R for his 12th season in the pro peloton.