Lapierre International signs former world champion Ragot

Image 1 of 3 Women's winner Emmeline Ragot in Todtnau (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 3 Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Loic Bruni (France) was untouchable (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Lapierre International mountain bike team announced its roster for 2013. Former world champion Emmeline Ragot will join junior world champion Loic Bruni and team leader Sam Blenkinsop on the squad.

Following her second place at this year's world championships, French downhill national champion Ragot will be looking to reclaim her title at the 2013 Worlds. She previously won in 2009 and 2011.

Loris Vergier, one of the fastest youth on the planet, will also join Team Lapierre for his first year racing as a junior. With the UCI's creation of a proper junior World Cup circuit, Vergier will strive to complement his first season as a junior by winning the first-ever Junior World Cup.

The Lapierre International Team has dropped its dedicated cross country World Cup-level team due to its "commitment and focus on DH racing". The team disappears for the first post-2012 Olympic year.

In 2013, the downhillers will race the World Cups in Fort William, Val di Sole, VallNord, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Hafjell and Leogang. They will also race Worlds in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa and all rounds of the iXS European DH Cup, British DH Cup, Mountain of Hell, Crankworkx and national championships

2013 Lapierre International Team

Elite men

Loic Bruni

Sam Blenkinsop

Elite women

Emmeline Ragot

Junior men

Loris Vergier