Langeveld returns to lead Cannondale-Garmin at Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 6 Sebastian Langeveld is helped to the side of the road following the crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Sebastian Langeveld of Cannondale-Garmin is seen on the Koppenberg during the reconnaissance. Image 3 of 6 Jack Bauer (Cannondale Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Sebastian Langeveld (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 6 of 6 Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling)

Sebastian Langeveld returns from injury to lead Cannondale-Garmin at the Tour of Flanders this Sunday. The Dutch rider crashed out of E3 Harelbeke and missed last weekend's Gent-Wevelgem as a result.

Now recovered, the Dutch national road champion returns to lead the line for American outfit. Langeveld has finished in the top ten in the last two editions of the Tour of Flanders, and he will be joined by Dwars door Vlaanderen third place finisher Dylan Van Baarle, Jack Bauer, and Flanders debutants Lasse Norman Hansen, Kristoffer Skjerping and Ruben Zepuntke. The team rode reconnaissance over the route earlier this week, with Langeveld able to evaluate his recovery ahead of Sunday’s race.

"Since my crash at Harelbeke I worked very hard on a daily basis to start Thursday’s Flanders recon with my teammates," he said.

"After the recon, the team, the medical staff and myself together decided that I am able to start at the Tour of Flanders this weekend. I look forward to an open and interesting race and I hope that I can play a important role for my team."

Only Langeveld and Alan Marangoni have celebrated their 30th birthdays, with team director Andreas Klier set to work with one of the team’s youngest and least experienced Classics rosters in recent years.

"It is a pleasure for me to work with such a young team day-by-day," the former winner of Gent-Wevelgem said.

"They are hungry to get more experience and more information and to learn how to read and ride these Belgian races. I’m happy to help them learn, and happy to have Sebastian take the start on Sunday. He’s done a lot of hard work this season and he deserves to be there. We have realistic goals and a strong team spirit, and we should see that on the road on Sunday."





