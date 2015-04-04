inCycle video: Johan Museeuw on why the Tour of Flanders is such a legendary race

Image 1 of 6 Team bobble heads for Boonen, Johan Museeuw and Paolo Bettini (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 6 Johan Museeuw wins his second title in 1995 (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 6 Italian champ Daniele Nardello celebrates his teammate Andrea Tafi's victory as Johan Museeuw takes second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Johan Museeuw (Belgium) was overcome with emotion after winning the 1996 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Johan Museeuw (Quick.Step-Davitamon) was a leadout man for Tom Boonen in 2004 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 1996 Worlds: Johan Museeuw (Belgium) celebrates his world championship victory in Lugano, Switzerland (Image credit: AFP)

Three-times Tour of Flanders winner Johan Museeuw certainly knows what it takes to win the race. The former Belgian professional competed for the race win throughout his career and despite retiring around a decade ago, the Lion of Flanders is still deeply involved in the sport.

Museeuw understands better than most how much the Tour of Flanders is ingrained in Belgian cycling culture and how a win in the race can transform you from a successful cyclist into a true national sporting icon.

inCycle sat down with Museeuw ahead of this weekend's showdown to talk about the history of the race, what makes it such an iconic event, and how he rates this year’s race favourites. With Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara both out through injury riders such as Peter Sagan, Geraint Thomas, Sep Vanmarcke and Greg Van Avermaet are leading the charge.



Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.