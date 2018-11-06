Landis: Lance, redemption and the future – Podcast

Floyds Landis on the Cyclingnews Podcast (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast, editor-in-chief Daniel Benson travels to Leadville, Colorado, to interview Floyd Landis. Leadville sits about two hours' drive from Denver, at more than 10,000ft of elevation, and it's where Landis now splits his time with New York. We spent close to three days with Landis to talk about his past, his present and his future.

Landis' place within cycling's history has been well covered, from his rise through the ranks to his positive test in 2006 and the loss of his Tour de France title. In the years since, he has gone through a doping confession, a huge fall from grace and several legal battles.

The former rider's path to peace is now in full swing, but we look back through the past 12 years of Landis' life – his struggles, how he has tried to find redemption, his relationships with both Lance Armstrong and cycling in general – and his hopes for the future as he embarks on team sponsorship.

This podcast was recorded in Leadville, Colorado, in the final week of October 2018. As a warning, it contains light profanity.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

