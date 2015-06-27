Lance Armstrong set to ride section of Tour de France route

Image 1 of 2 Lance Armstrong climbs during the 2010 Tour of Flanders. Image 2 of 2 Hold the Mayo: Lance Armstrong hangs on as Iban Mayo ups the pace (Image credit: AFP)

Despite previous calls from UCI President Brian Cookson to stay away, Lance Armstrong is still planning on riding part of this year’s Tour de France route for charity.

Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 by USADA, will take to the roads of France on July 16 and 17 as part of a Cure Leukaemia group of riders led by ex-England footballer Geoff Thomas.





“I think Lance would be well-advised not to take part in that."

