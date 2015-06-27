Lance Armstrong set to ride section of Tour de France route
Despite calls to stay away, American returns
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Despite previous calls from UCI President Brian Cookson to stay away, Lance Armstrong is still planning on riding part of this year’s Tour de France route for charity.
Related Articles
Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 by USADA, will take to the roads of France on July 16 and 17 as part of a Cure Leukaemia group of riders led by ex-England footballer Geoff Thomas.
“I think Lance would be well-advised not to take part in that."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy