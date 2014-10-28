Lance Armstrong set for second meeting with CIRC

Image 1 of 2 Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani on the Mont Ventoux during the 2000 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 2 Lance Armstrong rode the Tour of Flanders in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lance Armstrong is set to have a second meeting with the Cycling Independent Reform Commission in the coming weeks.

The former rider – who is serving a lifetime ban from the sport for several doping offences – confirmed to Cyclingnews that the meeting had been scheduled and would take place in the United States in the near future. He would not confirm the exact date and location for the meet.

"I've always said I will make myself fully available to an international commission tasked with helping our sport heal and move forward after multiple generations of rampant doping," Armstrong told Cyclingnews.

Armstrong’s first meeting with the CIRC took place earlier this year in what was called by his legal team a "very good meeting" in which the former US Postal rider was "asked about everything."

The three Commission members are chairman Dick Marty, a Swiss politician and lawyer; Ulrich Haas of Germany, and Austrian Peter Nicholson.

Armstrong's aim is to reduce the life-time ban USADA handed him in the wake of their investigation into the US Postal team of the late 1990s and 2000s. He declined to fight the charges laid before him and was handed a suspension in October of 2012. A full doping confession came out in January of the following year.

The CIRC was set up by the UCI to investigate doping in cycling’s past, including any role the UCI may have played. It has offered reduced bans to those who fully testify and co-operate.