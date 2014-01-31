Lampre-Merida riders pose for official team photos

Image 1 of 29 The 2014 Lampre-Merida team (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 29 Andrea Palini (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 29 Luca Dodi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 4 of 29 Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 5 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 6 of 29 Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 7 of 29 NiccolÃ² Bonifazio (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 8 of 29 Directeur sportif Brent Copeland (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 9 of 29 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 10 of 29 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 11 of 29 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 12 of 29 Team director Joxean Fernandez Matxin (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 13 of 29 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 14 of 29 Elia Favilli (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 15 of 29 Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 16 of 29 Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 17 of 29 Sidi provides the team's shoes (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 18 of 29 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 19 of 29 Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 20 of 29 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 21 of 29 Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 22 of 29 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 23 of 29 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 24 of 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 25 of 29 Rui Costa's world champion Merida Reacto Evo (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 26 of 29 World Champion Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 27 of 29 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 28 of 29 The 2014 team issue Reacto Evo Merida (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 29 of 29 Elia Favilli (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

World road race champion Rui Costa and his Lampre-Merida teammates posed for the team's official photograph in Monza on Wednesday, challenging the cold of the Italian winter to show off the team's 2014 blue and fuchsia kit.

Costa, Filippo Pozzato, Damiano Cunego, recent Santos Tour Down Under stage winner Diego Ulissi and Tour de San Luis stage winner Sacha Modolo posed in front of the spectacular Monza Duomo. Rui Costa has opted for an all-white look, with white shorts to match his white rainbow jersey.

New signing Chris Horner was not at the photo shoot but the team appears to have left a place in the team photo to add him at a later date. Horner is expected to race for Lampre-Merida at the Challenge Mallorca in early February.

Many of the riders had returned from the warm of Australia and Argentina and had to suffer in the cold as Roberto and Luca Bettini snapped the photographs. Many of the riders will soon head to Dubai or Tuscany for the GP degli Etruschi –the opening race of the Italian season.

The Lampre-Merida team is based in nearby Usmate Velate and has done some team time training on the Monza motor racing circuit.

