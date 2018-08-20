Lampaert extends with Quick-Step Floors

Image 1 of 5 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins Belgian Road Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Floors) on the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Belgian Championships title in the road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) enjoys the moment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With Niki Terpstra heading to Direct Energie next season, Yves Lampaert is expected to step up at Quick-Step Floors, and the Belgian champion has just signed a new two-year deal with Patrick Lefevere's squad to take him through to the end of 2020.

Lampaert, 27, joined Quick-Step in 2015 after following a well-trodden path through the Topsport Vlaanderen team in Belgium. In his debut WorldTour season he won the Three Days of West Flanders and finished top 10 at Paris-Roubaix and runner-up in the time trial at the Belgian national championships.

Injuries held him back in 2016 but 2017 proved his breakthrough as he landed his first Classic in Dwars door Vlaanderen before becoming Belgian time trial champion and then winning a stage at the Vuelta a España. This year he repeated his Dwars triumph and played a key role in Quick-Step's utter domination of the Spring Classics, and he's now riding in the colours of Belgian national road race champion.

"I am very happy that the team and I made the decision to extend my contract, because I feel that I'm a big part of this family which we call the Wolfpack. I am really motivated to keep growing and improving, which is easy to do with this squad," said Lampaert.

"They have put a lot of trust in me over the years and I have been able to ride my own chances, which I am grateful for. I love how we always shape the race, racing aggressively, trying to make things hard for others and going for the win. It's great to be part of such an experience.

"I will again focus on the Classics and hopefully I'll get to step up and show some great things. I will also maintain a focus on Grand Tours. I did my first Tour de France this year, which was an amazing experience, and it just made me hungry for more."

Lefevere has said that Terpstra's departure leaves the door open for Lampaert to assume more responsibility. Philippe Gilbert, 36, and Zdenek Stybar, 32, are the other Classics leaders, while Fernando Gaviria, 24, has stated his desire to specialise in those races.

"Yves is just 27 years of age, has built a nice palmares, and maybe more importantly, proved he's a real team player," said Lefevere. "I am sure Yves has many beautiful things to show us and knowing he will do this in our jersey over the next two years gives me a lot of joy."

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.