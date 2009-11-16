La Ruta gallery: One of the world's toughest races
Rain-soaked La Ruta de los Conquistadores an adequate test of the best
It may only be four days long, but La Ruta de los Conquistadores has become one of the best-known and loved mountain bike stage races in the world. A look at the images from this year's race give you an indication why this is the case.
Rain, immense terrain, spectacular scenery - everything an epic mountain bike race needs. Take a look through some of the images captured from this year's event and find out why the likes of former Vuelta a España winner Roberto Heras, mountain bike legend Tinker Juarez and former world superbike rider Ben Bostrom immersed themselves in the race.
