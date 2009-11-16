La Ruta gallery: One of the world's toughest races

Image 1 of 5 Mist in the jungles of Costa Rica (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 2 of 5 Dax Heikel, nothing will stop him. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 3 of 5 There was no way you'd ride this bridge especially in the prevailing conditions. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 4 of 5 Deiber Esquivel leads 5kms away from the finish line (Image credit: Deiber Esquivel leads 5kms away from the finish line) Image 5 of 5 And there was plenty of emotion on a rain-soaked afternoon in Costa Rica. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)

It may only be four days long, but La Ruta de los Conquistadores has become one of the best-known and loved mountain bike stage races in the world. A look at the images from this year's race give you an indication why this is the case.

Rain, immense terrain, spectacular scenery - everything an epic mountain bike race needs. Take a look through some of the images captured from this year's event and find out why the likes of former Vuelta a España winner Roberto Heras, mountain bike legend Tinker Juarez and former world superbike rider Ben Bostrom immersed themselves in the race.

