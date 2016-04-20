La Fleche Wallonne: Teams reconnoitre the Mur du Huy - Gallery

Image 1 of 39 Alejandro Valverde is aiming for three Fleche wins in a row on Wednesday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 39 The Henao's climbing the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 39 Fränk Schleck (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 39 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 39 Ryder Hesjedal and Trek-Segafredo teammate Niccolò Bonifazio (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 39 Fans watch the recon as Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) climbs the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 39 Jurgen Van den Broeck gets out of the saddle to climb to Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 39 Ben Gastauer with his AG2R teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 39 Ben Gastauer and Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 39 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 39 The Movistar team were well rugged up for the recon (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 39 Movistar also hit the slopes of the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 39 The Delko Marseille Provence KTM team is spread across the road on the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 39 Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 39 Rémy Di Grégorio (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 39 The Astana team lead by LLL Sanchez and Dario Cataldo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 39 No mistaking what climb this is (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 39 A fan finds the Mur a little more difficult than Warren Barguil and Giant-Alpecin (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 39 Warren Barguil of Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 39 Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 39 The IAM Cycling team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 39 Alberto Losado (Katusha) stretching his legs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 39 IAM Cycling was one of may teams out on the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 39 The Katusha team climbing together (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 39 Carlos Betancur has finished on the podium once before at Fleche, finishing third in 2013 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 39 A Movistar rider gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 39 Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 39 Alexey Lutsenko at the back as Astana climb the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 39 A monument remembering two-time Flèche winner Claude Criquielionhas been erected on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 39 All the necessary details of the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 39 The Astana team on one of the steep corners (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 39 Sergio and Sebastián Henao of Team Sky recon the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 39 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 39 There were plenty of fans joining the Katusha recon (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 39 The Cofidis team is spread across the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 39 The Cofidis team also hit the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 39 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 39 Jon Izagirre (Movistar) on the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Three-time winner Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team where one of several squads to recon the the final and decisive climb, the Mur de Huy, of La Fleche Wallonne ahead of the mid-week Ardennes Classic. Team Sky, Astana and Katusha were among the other WorldTour teams to head to the climb for one final hit out before the 80th edition of the 196km race.

Valverde skipped Amstel Gold Race on Sunday with the 35-year-old deciding instead to the race the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon where he took two stage wins and the overall victory. The 2006, 2014 and 2015 winner of Fleche Wallonne is back in the Ardennes and while Valverde knows how to ride the Mur more than most riders in the current peloton, he reconned the climb with teammates such as Carlos Betancur, Giovanni Visconti and Ion Izagirre.

A fourth win would make history, propelling Valverde above fellow three-time winners Marcel Kint, Eddy Merckx, Moreno Argentin and Davide Rebellin.

Team Sky's Colombian duo Sergio Henao and his cousin Sebastian were also out and about reconning the climb along with several fans trying to match their high pace. Also spotted on the Mur du Huy was 2012 champion Joaquim Rodríguez with his Katusha team while the Giant-Alpecin, IAM Cycling, Astana and Trek-Segafredo squads also hit up the steep slope. Pro-Continental teams Delko Marseille Provence KTM and Cofidis were also testing their legs ahead of race day.

