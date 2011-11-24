Kupfernagel headlines 2012 RusVelo roster

German veteran Hanka Kupfernagel. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Track and road cycling hybrid team RusVelo has announced its full squad for the 2012 season, with experienced women's cyclist Hanka Kupfernagel leading a squad that includes many of Russia's medal hopes in the London Olympic Games.

Kupfernagel is a five-time cyclo-cross champion and the discipline continues to be her main focus, but she is also a former winner of several big women's races including the 1999 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine.

The German's versatility fits in well with team's ethos, considering it is already balancing its commitments between track and road.

Along with the German star, top Russian stage racer Natalia Boyarskaya and rising track sensation Alexandra Goncharova will both be riding for the team.

RusVelo women's team for 2012: Venera Absalyamova (Rus), Tatiana Averina (Rus), Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus), Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus), Laura Fouquet (Ger), Akexandra Goncharova (Rus), Romy Kasper (Ger), Viktorya Kondel (Rus), Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger), Lichmanova Elena (Rus), Lydia Malachov (Rus), Irina Molica (Rus), Evgeny Romany (Rus), Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)