Kroon's surgery successful

Having undergone surgery successfully on Monday, Karsten Kroon is now recovering at home in Holland from injuries suffered in a fall during last week's Flèche Wallonne.

The 34-year-old underwent a procedure to address the fractures suffered to his nose and cheekbone, whereby his nose was rebroken and titanium plates inserted to support the area. Radsport-news reports that the Classics specialist could be back on the bike later this week.

"My surgeon, Dr. Van den Broeck, was very happy with the outcome," explained Kroon. "He made all the incisions from the inside of the mouth, although my cheek bone was broken at the top. Fortunately, there remain barely visible scars."