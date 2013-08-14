Trending

Kroon's future still up in the air

Denies signing for another year with Saxo-Tinkoff

Following earlier reports in the Belgian media that Karsten Kroon had re-signed for a third season with Saxo-Tinkoff, the Dutchman says that he is still in the dark as to his plans.

According to De Telegraaf, Kroon had extended his contract with Saxo-Tinkoff for one year.

"I have absolutely not re-signed with the team for the new season," Kroon said on his personal website. "I still do not know what will happen."

The 37-year-old turned pro in 1997 with Rabobank and rode for CSC (2006-2009) and BMC (2010-2011) before joining Saxo Bank last year. He won a stage at the Tour de France in 2002.
 