Kroon's future still up in the air
Denies signing for another year with Saxo-Tinkoff
Following earlier reports in the Belgian media that Karsten Kroon had re-signed for a third season with Saxo-Tinkoff, the Dutchman says that he is still in the dark as to his plans.
Related Articles
According to De Telegraaf, Kroon had extended his contract with Saxo-Tinkoff for one year.
"I have absolutely not re-signed with the team for the new season," Kroon said on his personal website. "I still do not know what will happen."
The 37-year-old turned pro in 1997 with Rabobank and rode for CSC (2006-2009) and BMC (2010-2011) before joining Saxo Bank last year. He won a stage at the Tour de France in 2002.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy