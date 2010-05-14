Kroon not happy with his liquid diet

Karsten Kroon (BMC) suffered facial injuries in a crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Karsten Kroon has been on a liquid diet since his facial surgery late last month, and it does not make him happy.

The BMC rider crashed in the Flèche Wallonne and suffered fractures to his nose and cheekbone. The 34-year-old Dutchman underwent successful surgery where repairs were made with titanium plates.

"Recently I made a sandwich with sweet and sour sauce in the blender: it was not edible," Kroon wrote on his website.

"Yesterday we had some chicken sandwiches. After a few alcoholic drinks I had forgotten what I had in my hand," Kroon said. "The water was running in my mouth when I realized it would not work out. Into the blender with it.

"A chicken sandwich in the blender is not easy. It goes into pieces and then blends only a little at a time. By the time I got it into my mouth, it was already cold!"