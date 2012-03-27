Kroon angry at UCI over Contador and his own whereabouts problems

Image 1 of 3 Mountains leader Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: José António Fernandes) Image 2 of 3 Sprint classification leader Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: José António Fernandes) Image 3 of 3 Karsten Kroon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Karsten Kroon has nothing good to say about the UCI and doping. He is angry at how the organisation treated Alberto Contador, and the effect of the Spaniard's suspension on Team Saxo Bank. Added to that, he said he has been informed that he has missed doping controls.

"When I think about the whole situation, it's almost criminal how the UCI has handled the Contador case," Kroon told De Telegraaf.

"Listen, a month after his positive control in the Tour of 2010, Alberto was personally called by UCI President Pat McQuaid, who told him he wanted to keep that quiet. But then it was leaked by the German television.” Eventually Contador was cleared of the charges by the Spanish cycling federation, but “what does the UCI, who initially wanted to keep the whole incident quiet, do, but appeal.”

That is still not the end of the story. Not only is Contador suspended, “now they want to take away the Saxo Bank license, and that although Alberto rode for Astana in 2010.” The positive doping control had not yet been publicly announced when team owner Bjarne Riis signed Contador, but “the worst is compounded” by the fact that UCI head Pat McQuaid knew of the positive at that time, Kroon said.

Kroon is also facing his own problems with the UCI and the anti-doping programme, as his file now states that he has missed two anti-doping controls. “And this is too ridiculous for words,” the 36-year-old said.

It is not his fault, he claimed. In earlier years the Flemish Community sent out an email every quarter, reminding riders to fill out their whereabouts. This year they did not, and so he filed late. “And since I forgot, there is now a 'filing failure', as the UCI calls it. That is equal to a a missed control," he said.

“And it gets worse. After I had called, I was coolly told that many athletes from other sports had also forgotten the form. But then I was told that I was the only one given a 'missed control', because I am a cyclist.”