Kristin Armstrong's Olympic bikes lost in transit
Investigation underway
London Olympic Games gold medalist Kristin Armstrong said Tuesday that both her winning time trial bike and her road bike disappeared somewhere in transit between Eurobike in Germany and her home in Boise, Idaho.
"The bikes mean so much to me," Armstrong said via a statement released by her team, Exergy-TWENTY12. "My TT bike is a symbol of all the hard work that has been put into this journey. It is sad to think that somebody out there has taken this away from me and my family."
Armstrong, who also won the Olympic time trial in 2008, received two empty bike boxes at her home Tuesday morning, according to the statement from her team. Her Olympic Gold medal winning Felt DA Time Trial Bike and her Felt F1 Road bike - both SRAM and Zipp equipped - had been on display at the industry tradeshow in Friedrichshafen, Germany, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. The bikes were then packaged and shipped through a courier on Sept. 7, departing first from Bremen to Frankfurt and then from Frankfurt to Atlanta, followed by the final leg from Atlanta to Boise.
At this time it is not known from where the bikes were taken, according to the team statement, but an investigation is underway.
Felt DA Time Trial Bike -
Frameset: Felt DA1 51cm, Custom Kristin Armstrong/USA Paint Scheme
Group: SRAM RED 2012
Cranks: SRAM BB30 w/SRM Powermeter
Chainrings: SRAM TT 54/42
Aerobars: Zipp VukaBull Basebar with Carbon Race Vuka Shift Extensions
TT Shifters: SRAM 900 TT
Shift Cables: Gore Ride-On Ultra Light
Brake Cables: Gore Ride-on
Front Wheel: Zipp 808 Firecrest Tubular
Rear Wheel: Zipp Super-9 Disc Tubular
Tires: Vittoria Crono 22mm
Saddle: fi’zi:k Ares TT Specific
Pedals/Cleats: Speedplay Nanogram Zero (not with stolen bike - only thing that made it back to Boise)
Other:
K-EDGE Pro Chain Catcher
Kristin Armstrong name on top tube
Felt F1 Road Bike -
Frameset: Felt F1 54cm, Custom Kristin Armstrong Paint Scheme
Group: SRAM RED 2012
Cranks: SRAM RED w/SRM Powermeter
Bottom Bracket: SRAM Red GXP Ceramic Bearings
Chainrings: SRAM Red 50/34
Cassette: SRAM RED 2012 11-26T
Stem: Zipp Service Course SL 110mm
Bars: Zipp Service Course CSL 42cm
Shift Cables: Gore Ride-On
Wheels: Zipp 404 Firecrest Tubular
Tires: Vittoria Corsa CX
Saddle: fi’zi:k Antares
Pedals/Cleats: Speedplay Nanogram Zero
Other:
K-EDGE Pro Chain Catcher
K-EDGE Number Holder
Arundel Carbon Bottle Cage
