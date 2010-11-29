Kolobnev not impressed by Olympic bronze medal

Image 1 of 3 Russian champion Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha). (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) earned the most aggressive rider award for stage 17. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The podium (l-r): Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), 3rd; Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), 1st; Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), 2nd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandr Kolobnev finished fourth in the men's road race at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, but due to the disqualification of Davide Rebellin for doping, he has been bumped up to third place. Plans are now afoot to award him with the bronze medal more than two years later. But the Russian, now riding for Team Katusha, isn't very impressed.

"If it had been given to me ten days after the announcement of the positive control or after Rebellin' disqualification, then we could talk about emotions. But a year and a half later, this medal has lost its importance," he told allsportinfo.ru.

He didn't even know whether he would attend the medal ceremony. "I'm already preparing for next season. On December 1 I'll start intensive training. I do not know if I'll find time to attend such an event."

Kolobnev, 29, is not one to look to the past, preferring to look forward. "I'm more concerned about the future," he said. He will turn his attention to his speciality of the Spring Classics, and look to improve on his second place in this year's Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Rebellin, along with Gerolsteiner teammate Stefan Schumacher, tested positive for EPO-CERA at the Olympics. Both were disqualified from the Olympics.