Koksijde Cyclo-Cross World Cup cancelled due to storms

Image 1 of 2 Climbing in the Koksijde sand. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Sanne Cant wins the Koksijde World Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Koksijde round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions and concerns over rider safety.

The event was to be held on Sunday but due to storms and high winds all categories of the event were cancelled.

Earlier this morning officials decided to cancel the junior and U23 races (men), with a decision to be made on the elite men’s and women’s races set for later in the day. However within less than an hour of the first decision the entire race schedule was cancelled with the UCI taking to Twitter to confirm the news.

British cyclo-cross rider Helen Wyman, who was set to miss the race due to injury, agreed with the decision to cancel the racing.



The next round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup takes place in Zeven, in a week's time. The overall standings remain the same with Wout Van Aert on 230 points leading Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) on 174 points, and Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) in third on 166 points.

