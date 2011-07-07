Koerber heading to Windham World Cup

Image 1 of 2 Willow Koerber (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Hailey King) Image 2 of 2 Willow Koerber (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Hailey King)

Willow Koerber (Trek World Racing) will be heading to the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Windham, New York in the United States this weekend. Windham is hosting round five of the cross country and downhill.

Koerber, who is four months pregnant, will not be racing, but will instead be visiting her teammates. She has been absent from the World Cup cross country racing scene this year after she found out just one day before the opening round in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, that she is pregnant.

"I'm excited to be catching up with the team this Friday. They have been getting massive results and it's time to cheer from the trackside!" said Koerber.

Windham will be the first World Cup Koerber has attended since South Africa. In addition to visiting the team and sponsors, she will sign autographs and commentate for Freecaster. She'll also be working on some of her other promotional plans for the remainder of the year.

"I'll also be working with the team to map out the various promotional ideas we have for the remainder of this year, including the completion of my book, as well as participating in camps and workshops. I'll be attending the event with my fiance Myles Rockwell and I know he's keen to catch up with the downhillers too."