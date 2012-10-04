Koch joins Cannondale Pro Cycling for 2013

Image 1 of 3 Liquigas-Cannondale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Cameron Wurf (Champion System) finished in second place (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Cannondale Pro Cycling signed Michel Koch, a 21-year-old German rider from the LKT-Brandenburg continental team, for the 2013 season. In 2012, the team has been known as Liquigas-Cannondale.

With two wins to his name in 2012 - the team pursuit at the national track championship and the Rund um den Bramscher Berg - plus third place at the German under 23 time trial championship, Koch will beef up the crew of rouleurs in 2013 team. Koch's palmares also includes victory at the junior national time trial championship in 2009.

Following Koch's signing, the Cannondale Pro Cycling now has a squad of 23 riders for 2013: 19 have been confirmed from the current Liquigas-Cannondale team plus the latest arrivals - Alessandro De Marchi, Matthias Krizek and Cameron Wurf.