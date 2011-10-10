Klostergaard satisfied with third in Paris-Tours

Kasper Klostergaard (Team Saxo Bank) in good spirits before the feed zone. (Image credit: Franklin Tello)

Kasper Klostergaard of Saxo Bank-SunGard had his biggest pro success on Sunday when he finished third in Paris-Tours. “Of course I'm happy. It is the only result I have had in five years, so it's clear that I am satisfied," he said.

The 28-year-old was in the lead group when eventual winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Marco Marcato of Vacansoleil-DCM broke out of it on their way to the finish line. “I could not follow as Van Avermaet and Marcato rode away on the hill. It was enough to stay with the group,” he told the Ritzau news agency.

It soon became clear that the two escapees would stay away until the end, and that the third-placed rider would come out of the chasing group. The Dane found himself at a disadvantage, with at least one renowned sprinter also in the mix.

He planned to attack in the final two kilometers “because I can't beat Stuart O'Grady in a sprint,” he said, “and so I found the torque. I had to find somewhere to move, and it worked out as I had planned.”

Klostergaard now has one more race this season, the Herald Sun Tour in Australia. “It's a shame that it's the season's last race. I hope I can do well.” Otherwise, he will just wait out the winter and hope for his first pro victory in 2012.