Kittel: Winning at the Tour de France is never easy
Giant-Shimano man takes win number three in Lille
Marcel Kittel gasped for his breath and fought back the pain after winning his third stage in just four days of racing at the Tour de France, insisting that winning sprints is never easy despite his dominance.
