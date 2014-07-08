Trending

Kittel: Winning at the Tour de France is never easy

Giant-Shimano man takes win number three in Lille

Image 1 of 4

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) hardly got a hair out of place in the hectic sprint

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) hardly got a hair out of place in the hectic sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) after his third stage win of the 2014 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) after his third stage win of the 2014 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Stage 3 winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Stage 3 winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Pucker up

Pucker up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel gasped for his breath and fought back the pain after winning his third stage in just four days of racing at the Tour de France, insisting that winning sprints is never easy despite his dominance.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia 2014: Kittel delivers in Dublin

Kittel enjoys his day in yellow at the Tour de France

Kittel: There is still plenty of competition in Tour de France sprints

Tour de France: Kittel makes it three in Lille Métropole