Kittel: I don't know where my future lies

Marcel Kittel has not extended his contract with Argos-Shimano, nor has he yet decided where he will ride after the 2014 season. “I do not know where my future lies,” he told the Belga news agency.

A notice appeared on the Argos-Shimano Facebook page Monday that he had extended his contract through 2016. That notice was withdrawn and Kittel's manager denied the signing.

“The message from Argos-Shimano was very premature. I have not yet signed anything, despite the many rumors. There have been discussions with Argos-Shimano, but also with other teams. I want to stay, but there is no signature. If there is a breakthrough in my contract negotiations? I cannot answer that,” he said. Kittel spoke to the press before the start of the criterium race in Roeselare, Belgium, which he won.

The German sprinter won four stages at the recent Tour de France, including the first and last stages. His achievements were well celebrated, he said. “After my victory on the Champs-Elysées, I had something to celebrate with my teammates. That is what we have done extensively. It was early in the morning when I saw my bed again."