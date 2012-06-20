Kessiakoff to Tour de France or Tour of Austria?

Image 1 of 3 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) would take a narrow victory over Fabian Cancellara in the time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) on the podium following his time trial victory at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Fredrik Kessiakoff is now an old hand at the podium kiss routine (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Will Fredrik Kessiakoff ride the Tour de France or the Tour of Austria next month? Wednesday morning saw quotes from the Astana rider declaring he would ride both races – which would hardly be possible, as both start on the same weekend.

Kessiakoff told eurosport.se that he expected to be named to the Tour de France squad. “They did not want to make the same mistake as last year and not take me,” he said.

Last year he instead rode the Tour of Austria, where he won the second stage on his way to the overall title.

In fact, the Tour of Austria sent out a press release Wednesday morning proudly declaring that Kessiakoff would defend his title there. “My form got increasingly better throughout the Tour de Suisse and I will come to Austria with a top team,” he told the race organisers.

The Tour of Austria announced Kessiakoff and the other seven Astana riders nominated for the race, but acknowledged to Cyclingnews that the teams can change their squads up to 72 hours before the race. Astana has not yet announced its Tour de France line-up.

Cyclingnews has asked Kessiakoff and Astana for comments on the matter.