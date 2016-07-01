Kelderman goes into Tour de France with options open
'I see this as a new Tour' says 25-year-old after rough debut last year
After last year’s washout at the Tour de France, in which he crashed several times and limped to Paris, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) is not about to put any undue pressure on his shoulders ahead of this year’s race.
The 25-year-old was a genuine top-ten contender last year after a consistent build-up in the months leading to the race and having won the Dutch national time trial title in the weeks before the Grand Départ in his homeland. This year he heads into the race with far less expectancy around him, although his condition and form means that he can’t be ignored.
