Keisse stopped from competing at the Revolution

Iljo Keisse has been ruled out of racing at the Revolution 31 track meeting in Manchester tonight after the UCI contacted the organisers explaining that the Belgian was only permitted to race in Belgium.

Keisse recently rode the Zurich six-day but the UCI appeared to have tightened their stance.





Keisse had made the trip the Manchester, England in order to appear as a guest rider for team Revolution. However upon arriving he was notified of the governing body’s stance.

The news comes on the back of the rider signing a new one-year deal with Quick Step despite a pending final decision in the legal saga surrounding his 2008 doping positive at the Gent Six-day.

Last month the Belgian Court of Appeals overturned a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in July, to re-instate his two-year ban. The Belgian decision means Keisse can race until a final decision is made next April.

If the ban is upheld, Keisse will find himself forced to serve the final nine months of his original suspension. For now the 27-year-old is relieved to have secured a third chance to race at the highest level and recently won the Ghent six-day with Peter Schep.

