Keirin world champion Fabian Puerta suspended after adverse analytical finding

Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates after winning the men's Keirin final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has provisionally suspended keirin world champion Fabian Puerta of Colombia after traces of the anabolic steroid boldenone were discovered in an out-of-competition anti-doping control carried on June 11.

Puerta has the right to request the analysis of his B sample and so his case officially remains an Adverse Analytical Finding until a final verdict is reached.

Boldenone is a naturally occurring analogue of testosterone and is classified as Endogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) under the WADA code. It is prohibited when administered exogenously as per WADA's Prohibited List. Although boldenone itself has not been marketed as a drug, esters of the compound are made for veterinary use.

The drug has been used illicitly for its performance enhancing properties for decades, most recently athletes in baseball, football and mixed martial arts have tested positive for boldenone.

Puerta faces a ban of up to four-years if found guilty of doping.

Puerta recently won the keirin event at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Cali, Colombia, where he was also the flag bearer for Colombia.

He won the silver medal at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships and took the rainbow jersey this year by beating Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata and bronze winner Maximilian Levy of Germany.

Puerta's name was added to the UCI's list of provisionally suspended riders on Monday and was quickly spotted by Colombian media. The UCI then issued a statement confirming the case on Tuesday.

Puerta is married to track cyclist Juliana Gaviria, the sister of Quick-Step Floor sprinter Fernando Gaviria.