Kazakhstan to launch new UCI Continental team

Professional cycling in Kazakhstan is set to grow in 2014 with the addition of the Vino4ever team to the UCI ranks as a Continental team. The team joins the Continental Astana squad and the Astana WorldTour team.

According to Biciciclismo.com, the team, which is named after the country's star rider Alexandre Vinokourov, will bring in a number of riders who raced on the national team, and will be led by Vinokourov's former coach, Sergey Kruchina.

Riders will include Taras Voropayev (21), Kirill Prolubnikov (19), Vitaly Marukhin (19), Sergei Vlassenko (20) and Oleg Zemlyakov (20).