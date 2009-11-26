Kolobnev transfers to Katusha

Alexandr Kolobnev (Russia) finished in second place. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alexandr Kolobnev, the silver medalist at the road World Championships in Switzerland, signed a two-year contract with the Katusha team. The Russian is transferring from Team Saxo Bank for the beginning of 2010.

The move is happening with the consent of Kolobnev's former team manager Bjarne Riis since one year had remained on his Saxo Bank contract. Katusha considers Kolobnev a strong addition to its one-day Classics team.

"I think that Kolobnev will be a good rider for our team. He's a strong climber for the one-day races. He has twice won the silver at the World Championships. I'm sure that he will do well with Katusha," said Andrei Tchmil.

Kolobnev also finished second in the GP Miguel Indurain, third in the Giro di Lombardia and third overall in the Tour de Wallonie.

