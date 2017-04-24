Jungels and De la Cruz headline Quick-Step for Romandie

Image 1 of 5 Bob Jungels off the front at La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 David de la Cruz rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On the heels of a successful spring campaign, Quick-Step Floors is gearing up for the Tour de Romandie, with Bob Jungels and David de la Cruz headlining the squad.

Jungels will look to build momentum ahead of his Giro d'Italia campaign. The 24-year-old from Luxembourg won the young rider's jersey in Italy last year in addition to finishing sixth overall, and he's hoping to cement his status as a rising Grand Tour contender this season. As a strong time trialist, he figures to be a strong contender for the general classification in Romandie, which opens with a prologue against the clock and concludes with a 18.3km individual time trial as well.

De la Cruz heads into the Swiss stage race in the strongest form of his career. Building on a surprising seventh overall at the Vuelta a España to close out 2016, he has gotten off to hot start in 2017. Among other results, he has won stages in Paris-Nice and the Vuelta al País Vasco this season along with finishing fourth in the latter.

Fast finishing Max Richeze and neo-pros Maximilian Schachmann and Rémi Cavagna will be among those rounding out the roster for the Belgian squad in Romandie.

Quick-Step Floors for the Tour de Romandie: Rémi Cavagna, David de la Cruz, Tim Declercq, Bob Jungels, Davide Martinelli, Maximiliano Richeze, Maximilian Schachmann, Martin Velits